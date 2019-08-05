Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Raised Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) Stake; Triple-s Management Class B (GTS) Shorts Lowered By 3.45%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) stake by 50.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,452 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 13,195 shares with $1.04 million value, up from 8,743 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 529,127 shares traded or 17.84% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59

Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. GTS’s SI was 333,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 345,200 shares previously. With 106,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS)’s short sellers to cover GTS’s short positions. The SI to Triple-s Management Corporation Class B’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 5.01% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 113,723 shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney accumulated 0.08% or 15,828 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 75,600 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,841 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 111,067 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 128 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 13,226 shares. 56,039 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 4,138 shares. Stevens First Principles holds 1,030 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 8,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,261 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) stake by 2,660 shares to 3,420 valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,671 shares and now owns 8,924 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 340,127 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 23,902 shares. Blackrock reported 1.73M shares stake. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 125,400 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). 400 are owned by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy). 32,300 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 23,544 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Citigroup owns 9,437 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 299 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 178,400 shares stake.

