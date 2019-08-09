Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Stericycle Com (SRCL) Holding as Market Value Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $37.93 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 1.28M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 139,612 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 74,105 shares to 415,735 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Natl Bank Na has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S&Co reported 49,989 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 38,543 shares. 369,726 are held by Principal Fin Grp Incorporated. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 126,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd holds 5,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 11,166 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company invested in 1.15 million shares. Dupont Management stated it has 1,719 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 22,064 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,774 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 20,742 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,850 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 4,709 shares.