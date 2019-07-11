Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Its Wd (WDFC) Holding by $427,401; Sound Shore Management Position in Total S.A. (TOT) Boosted by $18.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 978,257 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.55% or $13.79 during the last trading session, reaching $175.14. About 462,782 shares traded or 354.29% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.14% or 55,958 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt holds 7,490 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amg Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 2,042 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 341 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 42,903 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability has 8,882 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 160 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 1,482 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 23,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Ag accumulated 0.03% or 4,581 shares.

