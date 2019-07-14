Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Cut Its Stericycle Com (SRCL) Holding by $351,645; Smith A O Com (AOS) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Increased Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 422,231 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Com (AOS) by 337.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 39,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.35 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,084 shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability has 93,556 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 607,500 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.28% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Pnc Finance Ser Gru holds 45,945 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kistler invested in 360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Swiss State Bank has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 480,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 44,681 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 12,138 shares. 8,093 were reported by Atria Invs Limited Liability. 69 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 5,832 shares to 4,113 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,694 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8. Shares for $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bbva Compass State Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.55% or 144,762 shares in its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 90 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. 13,808 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Tarbox Family Office owns 20 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 38,543 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 51 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 57,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc reported 0% stake. 4,505 were accumulated by Glenmede Communication Na. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Selway Asset Mngmt has 4,709 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com by 14,375 shares to 37,454 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc Cl A.