Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted By $347,256 Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) Stake; Shorts at PYROGENESIS CDA ORDINARY SHARES CAN (PYRNF) Raised By 17.35%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) stake by 50.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,452 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 13,195 shares with $1.04M value, up from 8,743 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A now has $6.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

PYROGENESIS CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) had an increase of 17.35% in short interest. PYRNF’s SI was 11,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.35% from 9,800 shares previously. With 7,800 avg volume, 2 days are for PYROGENESIS CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)’s short sellers to cover PYRNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.0215 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3732. About 28,000 shares traded or 268.76% up from the average. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Inv holds 10,430 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 586,394 shares. Fil holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 588,161 shares. Charter Tru invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 195 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.02% or 12,810 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,561 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Management has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 310,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett Com Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1,000 shares. Advisory Services Networks holds 0.01% or 987 shares. 47,177 are owned by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Profund Advsrs holds 4,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. S Muoio & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,700 shares.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Cheapest Pot Stocks on the Market Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Scotts Miracle-Gro Keeps Growing, Cronos Buys Lord Jones – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Gained 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. sold $17.68M worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 161,706 shares.

More notable recent PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2019 Results: Current Backlog $10.5MM; Revenues of $914K; Gross Margin of 20% – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PyroGenesis Provides GEN2 Testing Report to HPQ Silicon Resources; Confirms PUREVAPâ„¢ Process Significantly Reduces the Cost of Making Silicon Metal – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PyroGenesis’ Board Approves PyroGenesis Additive’s Spin-Off; Uplisting Stock to More Senior Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PyroGenesis Announces $3.64M Non-Military Land-Based Waste Treatment System Sale; First Payment Received – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PyroGenesis Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $550K – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.