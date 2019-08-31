Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased E (ETFC) Holding By $336,536; Shorts at MEDIPAL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (MEPDF) Lowered By 5.41%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased E (ETFC) stake by 52.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as E (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 6,747 shares with $312,000 value, down from 14,063 last quarter. E now has $9.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 2.16M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 29.37% above currents $41.74 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 19. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, July 19 with “Market Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $232.99M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com stake by 14,375 shares to 37,454 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com stake by 5,951 shares and now owns 15,235 shares. Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru Com has 5,014 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.46% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 13.57M shares. Verition Fund Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,923 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 137,220 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.05% or 4.11M shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 34,258 shares. Jane Street Group Llc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 526,887 were reported by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 9,906 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 31,297 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 97,064 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 144,556 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.