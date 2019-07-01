Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Holding; Shorts at Gorman-rupp Company (the (GRC) Raised By 15.87%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) stake by 43.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 3,420 shares with $523,000 value, down from 6,080 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New now has $17.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 488,057 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive

Gorman-rupp Company (the (NYSE:GRC) had an increase of 15.87% in short interest. GRC’s SI was 97,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.87% from 83,800 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Gorman-rupp Company (the (NYSE:GRC)’s short sellers to cover GRC’s short positions. The SI to Gorman-rupp Company (the’s float is 0.51%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 24,934 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend

Among 9 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Citigroup maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $17600 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 3 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,795 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 67,817 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Prudential Plc has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). M&R Cap reported 25 shares. 30,169 are held by Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Co. Birch Hill Invest reported 1.01% stake. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 447 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested in 0.03% or 3,387 shares. 117,338 were reported by Citigroup. Chilton Cap Mgmt has 3,532 shares. Bridges Invest Management owns 6,871 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1.33M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability reported 1,948 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) stake by 9,125 shares to 35,153 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com stake by 5,951 shares and now owns 15,235 shares. Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf was raised too.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.64M for 15.08 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of stock or 1,038 shares. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock or 3,700 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity. Morehead Angela M also bought $45,323 worth of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) shares.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $847.21 million. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

