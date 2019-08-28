Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Primerica Com (PRI) Stake by $354,410; Share Value Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Meritage Group LP Cut by $12.85 Million Its Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 215,465 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 616,038 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Two Interstar Millennium Series Rmbs; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Cbam 2018-5, Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dtcc’s Ratings With Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 Ratings; Lowers Bca To Baa1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kansai Urban Banking Corporation To A2, Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Fmr Llc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating To A1; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thoughtworks’ B2 Cfr; Assigns B2 On New Secured Debt; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Martin Memorial Medical Center’s (FL) Baa1 Rating; Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – MEN’S WEARHOUSE CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,260 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 4.95 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. 16,437 are owned by Bbva Compass Financial Bank. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 14,329 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd has 0.13% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.12% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 3,872 shares. D E Shaw holds 13,729 shares. 15,900 are owned by Strs Ohio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Numerixs Tech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,952 shares. 600 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc owns 12,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,790 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Company reported 7,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 40,501 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company accumulated 314,859 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 63,597 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Carderock Mgmt reported 11,693 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Harris Associates LP invested in 3.65M shares or 1.21% of the stock. D E Shaw & has 134,992 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Central Bank & Trust And Trust owns 50 shares.