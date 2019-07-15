Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Position in Thor Inds Com (THO); Sfe Investment Counsel Position in Take (TTWO) Has Increased by $2.13 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 50,919 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 28,256 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,925 are held by Thomas Story Son Limited Co. American Century Cos has 0.1% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Panagora Asset Management has 162,380 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Comerica Retail Bank has 36,542 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 48,176 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Tru reported 145 shares. 110,688 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 110,724 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca owns 153,347 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 2,803 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 123,816 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, Washington-based fund reported 100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Gru One Trading Lp has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 35,801 shares. New England Research And accumulated 0.25% or 3,900 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 5,250 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 12 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 463 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 613 shares. Covington holds 0% or 100 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 15,883 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.45% or 66,732 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).