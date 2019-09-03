Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted By $356,592 Its Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Stake; Schweitzer Mauduit International (SWM) Sentiment Is 1.44

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc (SWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 79 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 55 sold and trimmed holdings in Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.18 million shares, down from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 32.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Midas Management Corp owns 33,343 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 95,431 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 436,265 shares.

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.16M for 8.91 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,685 activity. $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L. $31,635 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were bought by Ames Edie A. MINDEL LAURENCE B also bought $97,589 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, August 12.

