Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Holding by $356,592; Schooner Capital Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Cut as Shares Declined

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 620,554 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $136,786 activity. On Thursday, March 7 CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 126 shares. Ames Edie A bought 1,000 shares worth $46,970. The insider MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity.

