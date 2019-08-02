Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted By $362,331 Its Rbc Bearings Com (ROLL) Position; Saybrook Capital Cut Honeywell International (HON) Stake By $551,420

Saybrook Capital decreased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Saybrook Capital holds 66,447 shares with $10.56 million value, down from 69,937 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $120.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $167.64. About 876,232 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Rbc Bearings Inc Com (ROLL) stake by 64.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,853 shares as Rbc Bearings Inc Com (ROLL)’s stock rose 17.64%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 7,282 shares with $926,000 value, up from 4,429 last quarter. Rbc Bearings Inc Com now has $4.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.13. About 30,732 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.85 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 533 were reported by Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cumberland invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Wendell David Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,221 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,927 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc accumulated 449 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 135,758 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Canandaigua Bank And Tru owns 22,173 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.74% or 61,493 shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,563 shares. Cahill Inc reported 6,393 shares. Endurance Wealth invested in 0.02% or 600 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.83M shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 20,340 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 103,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap has 0.09% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 18,884 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 3,520 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 22,560 were reported by American Cap. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 271,524 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.02M shares. 51 were reported by Shine Advisory Services Incorporated. 7,744 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. Suntrust Banks owns 30,602 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 39,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group invested in 0% or 2,453 shares.

