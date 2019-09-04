Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake in E (ETFC) as Shares Declined; Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Upped Position by $660,000

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 745,692 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Enhanced Adds Buwog, Cuts Sanofi; 12/04/2018 – SANOFI TO INVEST €350M IN CANADIAN VACCINE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONDUCT 1.5 BLN EUR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S OTC ASSETS SAID TO ATTRACT PE FIRMS, OTHER DRUGMAKERS; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI TO DECIDE WITHIN TWO MONTHS WHETHER TO FILE APPLICATION FOR DENGUE VACCINE DENGVAXIA IN THE U.S-HEAD OF VACCINES UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi-Ablynx Deal Goes Ahead; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 13,900 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 123,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 9,125 shares to 35,153 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid (VOE).

