Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $343,796; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Capital International Decreased Stake

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,498 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190,000, down from 11,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,987 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 11,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

