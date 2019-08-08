Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed E (ETFC) Stake By $336,536; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Sentiment Is 1.4

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased E (ETFC) stake by 52.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as E (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 6,747 shares with $312,000 value, down from 14,063 last quarter. E now has $10.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 cut down and sold stakes in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.96 million shares, up from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 3,303 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $334.59 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. for 323,725 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 7,185 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,408 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Sabal Trust Co, a Florida-based fund reported 7,501 shares.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KBR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Government Business – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Low Trading to Hurt E*TRADE Financial’s (ETFC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade (ETFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84,766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Skylands Cap Lc has 0.58% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0% or 24,700 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 9,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors has 6,002 shares. 43,586 are owned by Tcw Group. Oakworth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 12,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.85% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 275,815 shares. Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 37 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Argent Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).