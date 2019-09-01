Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Raised Holding in Brooks Automation Com (BRKS); Owl Creek Asset Management LP Stake In Caesars Entmt (CZR) Was Has Raised

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 390,661 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 72,570 shares. 508,659 are held by Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc. Swiss Bank invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Boston Prtn owns 1.37M shares. D E Shaw Communication, a New York-based fund reported 132,909 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 14,639 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 49,383 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 54,866 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 65,928 shares stake. Psagot House reported 3,169 shares. 5,768 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 46,935 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation’s (BRKS) CEO Steve Schwartz on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 116,625 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 441,259 shares. Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 16.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Selz has 1.46% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prudential Fin Inc holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 338,902 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 174 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 58,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.97 million shares. 375,000 were reported by Hodges Mngmt Inc. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 514,832 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 16.21 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 240,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 25,139 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares to 152,263 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,612 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.