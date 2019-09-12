Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $343,796; Murphy Capital Management Stake in Boeing (BA) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,987 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 11,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $233.23. About 692,944 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 33,935 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35M, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $377.07. About 1.62M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 113,966 shares to 52,327 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,811 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 85,630 shares. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca reported 1,491 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.97% or 28.21M shares. Cornerstone accumulated 2,272 shares. 90,661 were accumulated by Cumberland Ptnrs Limited. Glenview Bank Tru Dept reported 2,176 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 21,871 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 950 shares. Capital Advsr Inc Ok holds 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 54,210 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 2,703 shares stake. Barnett invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ipg Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 846 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Capital Ltd Co owns 3.75M shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd holds 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 59,336 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 27,295 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2,977 shares to 102,575 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Materials Sector (XLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc reported 620 shares. Next Financial Gp Inc reported 4,909 shares stake. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company holds 5,587 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corp has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 542,096 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 46,748 shares. Moreover, Davy Asset Mngmt has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signature & Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 1,636 shares. Cohen Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsr Asset has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,097 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 543,388 shares. 1,240 are owned by Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership. Blue Chip Prtn reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc reported 2,474 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.21% or 34,060 shares.