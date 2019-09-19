Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Its Holding in First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) by $348,210; Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $28.50 Million as Shares Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 23,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, up from 11,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 171,472 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.89 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 14.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, May 31 Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 165 shares. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $19,939 was made by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 122,497 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Commerce holds 0.04% or 19,278 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. 8,986 are owned by Milestone Grp Inc Incorporated. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 12.83M shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 40,200 shares. Bokf Na invested in 23,804 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 18,701 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,757 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,892 shares.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 32,473 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $39.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (Prn) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM).

