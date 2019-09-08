Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Boosted Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) by $347,256; Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $784,000

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 8,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 363,285 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97 million, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,881 are owned by Fruth Invest Management. Sphera Funds reported 61,397 shares. Drexel Morgan, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,366 shares. Bollard accumulated 291,176 shares. Friess has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Assocs Incorporated reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 457,403 shares. One Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.08% or 51,485 shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 19,432 shares. Lagoda Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.56% or 3,730 shares. Whitnell Com reported 48,575 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 184,168 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 4.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 496,139 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 359,989 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Republic Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 14,554 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt stated it has 4,650 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,138 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Utah Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 7,575 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 75,600 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Inv House Ltd Liability Com owns 221,170 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parthenon reported 0.61% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 162,992 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

