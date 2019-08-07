Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Masimo (MASI) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Stake by $1.75 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $151.44. About 337,300 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.35% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 20,165 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 38,177 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 1,782 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 89,631 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 47,439 shares. Burney Commerce holds 2,577 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc owns 222,248 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,600 shares. Smithfield Trust Company invested in 0% or 65 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 1,940 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 280,614 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Etfs (SCHA) by 4,378 shares to 72,933 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc Cl A by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Primerica Inc Com (NYSE:PRI).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.89 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

