Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Primerica Com (PRI) Holding by $354,410; Market Value Rose; Carderock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Intuit (INTU) by $466,929

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $125.12. About 118,752 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 788,656 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,569 shares to 11,479 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum And Towne reported 0.31% stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo accumulated 138,625 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8 shares. Daiwa Grp has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 26,021 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Common Asset Ltd Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 19,629 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund owns 0.29% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,151 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware reported 7,041 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,260 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 31,400 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc has 1,785 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,693 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 48,409 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Invesco owns 95,836 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 21 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Strs Ohio stated it has 15,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 78,200 shares. Parametrica Management reported 1,784 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assocs, Hawaii-based fund reported 103 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 3,839 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2.32M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 16,891 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.05% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 33,024 shares. Blackrock owns 4.90M shares.