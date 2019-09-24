Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $340,746; Market Valuation Rose; Vigilant Capital Management Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,473 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 38,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 20.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 11,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100,000, down from 14,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 2.04M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 29/03/2018 – Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Outlook to Negative From Stable; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: European Commission Approves Shingrix for Shingles, Post-Herpetic Neuralgia for 50+ Group; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.06B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Notes Positive Interim Data for Combined HIV/Tuberculosis Treatment

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,811 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner LP owns 1.55M shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 152,880 shares or 6.61% of its portfolio. The California-based Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.24M are owned by First Foundation. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group Inc has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Enterprise Financial Corporation has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 92,209 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 434,237 shares. Kopp Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Com has 21,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. High Pointe Cap Ltd has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 20,075 shares. Capital City Trust Fl invested in 55,222 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Vermont-based fund reported 8,283 shares. Regions Fin Corp has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 16,503 shares to 31,487 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).