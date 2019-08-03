Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lowered Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Holding by $404,320; Market Valuation Rose; Coresite Realty Reit (COR) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 529,477 shares traded or 95.40% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 551,934 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares to 73,958 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,161 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 2,476 shares. 416 are held by Huntington State Bank. 1,900 were reported by Qs Lc. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 106,587 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 81,797 shares. Kennedy Management Inc holds 0.13% or 50,078 shares. Etrade Management Llc holds 0.03% or 10,352 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,192 shares. 187 were accumulated by Advisory Service Networks Limited Co. Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Systematic Fin LP reported 0.02% stake. Regions has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 43,676 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 28,297 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 1,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.24% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Smith Graham Communication Lp has 0.47% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 28,100 shares. 62,412 were accumulated by Davidson Inv Advsr. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 6,177 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 576,762 shares. 72,629 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.23% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Diversified has 1,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 438,575 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,100 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 1,845 shares.

