Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) Stake By $347,256; Leucadia National Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 32.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp acquired 41,651 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 170,062 shares with $17.27 million value, up from 128,411 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) stake by 50.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,452 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 13,195 shares with $1.04 million value, up from 8,743 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A now has $5.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 56.44% above currents $98.08 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Wednesday, August 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $148 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 469 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,105 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.33% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 928,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dana Inv Advisors Inc has 39,415 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 176,860 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 24,316 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.21% or 8.96 million shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 262 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 116,220 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,678 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 3,998 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors reported 107 shares stake. Hartline Corporation has 7,740 shares.

Leucadia National Corp decreased Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 12,109 shares to 21,748 valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 15,852 shares and now owns 240,487 shares. Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 10,892 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,420 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Invsts has 0.07% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 8,797 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 129 shares stake. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,070 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.02% or 29,017 shares. 671 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Charter has invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 25,150 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 3,771 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 2,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio.