Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut E (ETFC) Position By $336,536; Jeld-wen Holding (JELD) SI Decreased By 6.97%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased E (ETFC) stake by 52.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as E (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 6,747 shares with $312,000 value, down from 14,063 last quarter. E now has $9.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 857,552 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction

Jeld-wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) had a decrease of 6.97% in short interest. JELD’s SI was 1.46M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.97% from 1.57M shares previously. With 333,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Jeld-wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)’s short sellers to cover JELD’s short positions. The SI to Jeld-wen Holding Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 125,424 shares traded. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has declined 20.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.01% the S&P500. Some Historical JELD News: 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 12/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Wins Trade Secrets Case Against Steves & Sons; 11/05/2018 – Richmond Jury Rejects Core Allegations of JELD-WEN’s Case; 02/04/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Completion of Amer Building Supply, Inc. Acquisition; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING INC – NET REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $98.3 MLN, OR 11.6%, TO $946.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Sees 2018 EBIT $505M-EBIT $535M; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q Rev $946.2M; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Sees 2018 Net Rev Growth of 17% to 19%; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp reported 524,876 shares stake. Qs Ltd has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 45,910 shares. State Street owns 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 10.90 million shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 4,415 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 72 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 153,193 shares. 375,792 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 50 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 122,245 shares. 2.01M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4500 lowest target. $54.29’s average target is 33.85% above currents $40.56 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by JMP Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Alphabet Inc. stake by 273 shares to 2,822 valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com stake by 14,375 shares and now owns 37,454 shares. Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) was raised too.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82M for 10.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

