Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Position in Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) by $331,789; Harbour Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $379,857

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 254,805 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, CHWY, SKX – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s 2nd-Quarter Financials: What You Need to know – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “20 Automation Stocks for the Revolution in Robotics – Investorplace.com” on July 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brooks Automation Announces Agreement to Acquire BioStorage Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2015, Nasdaq.com published: “Automation Gaining Momentum: 5 Robotics Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Brooks Automation Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

