Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Stake; Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Virtusa (VRTU) Holding By $5.99 Million

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) stake by 79.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 11,441 shares as Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 25,762 shares with $755,000 value, up from 14,321 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc Com now has $2.36B valuation. The stock decreased 13.47% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.35 million shares traded or 166.88% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Virtusa Corp (VRTU) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 113,103 shares as Virtusa Corp (VRTU)’s stock declined 18.79%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 805,906 shares with $43.08 million value, up from 692,803 last quarter. Virtusa Corp now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 71,923 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $907,214 activity. $331,732 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15. 7,500 shares were sold by Montone William T., worth $243,750 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,917 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Brinker Cap holds 24,981 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial reported 82 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,252 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 108,346 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 7.25M shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 99,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt reported 31,527 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited holds 0.64% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 3.49M shares. 7,303 are owned by Victory Capital Management Inc. State Street owns 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1.95 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,600 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.1% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Swift Trans stake by 119,923 shares to 488,138 valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Angio Dynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stake by 82,547 shares and now owns 396,140 shares. Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $2.33 million activity. $494,583 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares were sold by Rajgopal Raj. The insider Canekeratne Kris A sold 10,000 shares worth $521,826. On Friday, May 31 DOODY JOSEPH bought $212,500 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $597,257 were sold by Kalia Ranjan. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Holler Thomas R on Monday, February 4. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Narayanan Sundararajan sold $313,747.