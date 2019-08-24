Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) Stake; Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Covered By 0 Bulls

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) stake by 50.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,452 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 13,195 shares with $1.04M value, up from 8,743 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.44% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 627,473 shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

Among 3 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet has $4600 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is -7.78% below currents $44.1 stock price. Freshpet had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments Enhancing Operational and Technical Talent to Support Future Growth – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Freshpet (FRPT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Freshpet Stock Was Diving Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.38% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 29,115 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 24,822 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 17,250 shares. Geode Limited Company holds 346,932 shares. Granite Ltd has invested 0.06% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Pnc Fincl Serv Group invested in 10,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 23,989 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Aperio Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 1.32% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 46,167 were reported by Ironwood Management Limited Com. Williams Jones And Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 6,300 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 26,775 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 250,187 shares.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 373,019 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Com holds 1.28M shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Leavell Inv Incorporated has 2,546 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4,216 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hirtle Callaghan accumulated 45 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 28,219 shares. Schulhoff & holds 53,350 shares. 134,223 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 136,433 shares. 414,128 were reported by Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Hudock Gru Inc Lc accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 22,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,718 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).