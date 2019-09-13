Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Position in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $508,274 as Stock Value Declined; Foundation Resource Management Increases Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 4.18 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,616 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 6,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $171.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 22,039 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,538 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 13,477 shares. Mai owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 8,004 shares. Smithfield reported 4,385 shares. 22,303 were reported by Brown Advisory. Prospector Ltd Llc reported 1.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 12.08M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1.82 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 323,257 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America invested in 2,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 46,170 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability. Hanson Mcclain holds 25 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 260 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability owns 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,358 shares. Oarsman, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 62,713 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fin Advantage Inc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,759 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas reported 97,852 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 57,068 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neuberger Berman Group invested in 0.2% or 981,530 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 46,207 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.35% stake.

