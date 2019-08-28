Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Raised Badger Meter Com (BMI) Stake by $355,960; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Stake in Blackrock (BLK) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 16,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 126,837 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $412.48. About 357,822 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 14/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest money manager with $6.3 trillion in assets, Bloomberg reports; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Income $1.38 Billion; 08/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Total Voting Rights; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Exchange Cap Management has invested 1.59% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 12,037 shares. Manchester Cap Lc reported 2,066 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 13,819 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,531 shares. Interocean Lc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 29,602 shares. Donaldson Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 2,848 shares in its portfolio. 25,620 are held by Sei Investments Co. Finemark Natl Bank And, Florida-based fund reported 32,192 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd stated it has 2,810 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bailard has 11,647 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP holds 0.14% or 10,951 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 5,761 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.54 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 2,900 shares to 16,799 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).