Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Primerica Com (PRI) Position by $354,410; First Light Asset Management Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL)

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 158,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 325,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, up from 167,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.13 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 235,640 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 115,438 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,049 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 104,696 shares. 758,040 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Kennedy Management accumulated 0.06% or 20,932 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Phocas Fin owns 80,797 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 626,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Com has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Comerica Bank holds 0.03% or 27,849 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 236,096 shares. 4,129 are held by Twin Tree Management Lp.