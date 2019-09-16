Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Boosted Stake in Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) as Market Value Rose; Fairview Capital Investment Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lifted by $24.93 Million as Market Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 366,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.03 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 724,912 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 3276.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 983 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1,013 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $367.82. About 299,417 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Limited Liability owns 1,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Management Commerce has 0.23% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,494 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 1,513 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,149 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 2,054 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Palisade Cap Lc Nj accumulated 11,955 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 3,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.06% or 228,137 shares. St Johns Investment Com Limited Com has 0.79% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 21,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 223,915 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corp. South Dakota Investment Council holds 18,630 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “3 defense firms win $100M+ in contracts with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Help wanted: These top Orlando tech firms have 1,500+ open jobs – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,156 shares to 562 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,811 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 76,670 shares to 721,563 shares, valued at $51.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,881 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.