Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Position in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Increased Holding by $553,800

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.25. About 692,567 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (NYSE:SMG) by 4,452 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid (VOE) by 3,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital Management reported 21,918 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 31,776 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 176,592 are held by Brookmont Mngmt. Missouri-based Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 1.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 138,016 shares. 666,825 are held by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.98% stake. Swedbank accumulated 0.66% or 724,172 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston Intl Lc has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,436 shares. 5,999 were reported by Hilltop Incorporated. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Autus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3,404 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $99.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 584,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,988 shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).