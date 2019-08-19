Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Thor Inds Com (THO) Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined While Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Holding by $435,512

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 1.45 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 501,990 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Com owns 11,793 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt accumulated 18,185 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Eagle Ridge Inv reported 0.93% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 12,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 1,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,963 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 81,587 shares. 119,152 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 281,372 shares. Sit Assoc Incorporated reported 15,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

