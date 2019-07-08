Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Stericycle Com (SRCL) Position By $351,645; Ejf Capital Upped By $719,472 Its Peapack (PGC) Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) stake by 76.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 1,260 shares with $108,000 value, down from 5,397 last quarter. Stericycle Inc Com now has $4.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 417,289 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Ejf Capital Llc increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 170.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 27,672 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock declined 3.88%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 43,864 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 16,192 last quarter. Peapack now has $544.69M valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 41,376 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity. The insider DeBel Richard bought 500 shares worth $13,678.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 751,762 shares to 170,113 valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) stake by 182,000 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 33,944 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,331 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 12,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 220,582 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Aperio Group Limited Company stated it has 11,527 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt reported 33,707 shares stake. Globeflex LP owns 26,301 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 303,114 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Envestnet Asset stated it has 63,359 shares. Cap Intll holds 0% or 66,000 shares. 12,051 are held by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 9,716 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 50 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 1,292 shares. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 25,890 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 121,130 shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 4,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.05% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 138,995 shares. Japan-based Hikari Pwr Ltd has invested 0.34% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 77,460 shares.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.56 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

