Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Upped By $427,401 Its Wd (WDFC) Position; Eii Capital Management Trimmed By $356,080 Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 28.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 35,608 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock rose 2.17%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 89,470 shares with $969,000 value, down from 125,078 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $2.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 637,913 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Wd (WDFC) stake by 62.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,529 shares as Wd (WDFC)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 6,579 shares with $1.11M value, up from 4,050 last quarter. Wd now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $159.41. About 90,290 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.48M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance holds 0.1% or 5.56 million shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 47,249 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 10.21 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 1,534 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.08% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Schroder Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 8.46 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 154,119 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 0% or 112,124 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership invested 0.7% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 191,983 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 63,564 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock Hospitality had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) rating on Thursday, June 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $10.5000 target. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, January 10. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

