Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Stake in Badger Meter Com (BMI) Has Lowered by $438,547; Deutsche Bank Ag Increased Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $350.07 Million

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 8,811 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 16,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 146,397 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 6771121.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 3.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352.58M, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.56M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $24.44 million on Friday, September 20.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 207,354 shares to 62,807 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 13,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915 shares, and cut its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 32.06 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,197 shares to 30,393 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Etf (IJT) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).