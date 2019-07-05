Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Raised Holding in Wd (WDFC); Capital City Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Market Valuation Declined

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $159.69. About 65,206 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 63,653 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Com has 78,614 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank Com has 0.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,400 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Company accumulated 73,134 shares or 0.53% of the stock. New York-based Forte Limited Liability Com Adv has invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 9,698 were accumulated by Washington Savings Bank. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 25,970 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Sandhill Prtn Llc invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 8,516 are owned by Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,979 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated reported 11,303 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 830 shares. Principal Financial owns 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 119,667 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 6,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 20,898 shares. Reik Lc holds 15,300 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Oarsman Inc invested in 1,785 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Assetmark holds 160 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 36,779 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 2,260 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Glenmede Na accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 18,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).