Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding By $315,819; Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (AZRE) SI Decreased By 70.27%

Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE:AZRE) had a decrease of 70.27% in short interest. AZRE’s SI was 2,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 70.27% from 7,400 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE:AZRE)’s short sellers to cover AZRE’s short positions. The SI to Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 12,306 shares traded. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has declined 28.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRE News: 03/04/2018 – AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD SAYS IT HAS WON A 200 MW SOLAR PROJECT IN GUJARAT; 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PORTFOLIO CROSSED 2 GW MILESTONE BY WINNING FOUR 50 MW PROJECTS FOR A CUMULATIVE CAPACITY OF 200 MWS IN STATE OF MAHARASHTRA; 17/04/2018 – Azure Power Commissions 40 MW Project in Uttar Pradesh; 24/05/2018 – Azure Power Headquarter Receives India’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial Interiors; 31/05/2018 – Azure Power Global: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance 200 MWs of Azure Power’s Solar Rooftop Projects Across India; 22/05/2018 – Azure Power Marks New Milestone with the Crossing of 2 Gigawatt Solar Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD – CO SIGNS 25 YEARS PPA WITH MSEDCL, AT TARIFF OF INR 2.72 PER KWH; 15/05/2018 – Azure Power Surpasses 1 GW of Operating Solar Capacity; 21/03/2018 Azure Power Wins 130 MWs of Solar Power Projects; 17/05/2018 – Azure Power Wins 130 MW Solar Power Project in Maharashtra

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Home Depot (HD) stake by 15.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 8,924 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 10,595 last quarter. Home Depot now has $243.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. The company has market cap of $431.83 million. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com stake by 5,951 shares to 15,235 valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com stake by 14,375 shares and now owns 37,454 shares. Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) was raised too.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.