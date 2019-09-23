Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Position in Crane Co Com (CR) Cut by $343,200; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Beck Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $549,432

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co Com (CR) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 4,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crane Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 378,101 shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 4,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 40,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 259.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93M for 13.00 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associates accumulated 17 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 25,475 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 71,122 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 22,800 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 605,216 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Amer Intll Group Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Llc reported 3,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 50 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2,969 shares. 12,867 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Paloma Prtn accumulated 7,200 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 73,704 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 10,010 shares to 50,549 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.