Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Upped Wd (WDFC) Position by $427,401; As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 74,566 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 71.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 3,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 594,452 shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 9,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 256,088 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Synovus reported 289 shares. Cambridge Research Incorporated invested in 5,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,061 shares. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amg Natl Tru Bank stated it has 2,042 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 4,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Moreover, National Bank has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,398 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 8,820 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 249,475 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 290,862 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 4,620 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 225,816 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,404 shares or 0.03% of the stock. James Invest Research Inc reported 4,665 shares. Argent Trust Company invested in 13,237 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Legal General Grp Public Limited reported 418,329 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Company holds 4,383 shares. 25,636 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 30,087 shares. Franklin Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 250,821 shares. 29,549 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.13 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 47,210 shares to 56,172 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 455,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

