Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Holding in Primerica Com (PRI) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; As Career Education (CECO) Market Value Rose, Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company's stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 58,536 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company's stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 53,570 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is CECO Environmental (CECE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq" published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq" on July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.