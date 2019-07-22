Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increases Position in Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE); As Calix (CALX) Market Valuation Declined, Horrell Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 229,009 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 393,022 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,786 activity. Ames Edie A bought 1,000 shares worth $46,970. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853. On Monday, May 6 MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $74,461 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualys: Have Your Cake And Eat It Too – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Impossible Foods IPO vs. Beyond Meat IPO – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Intrepid Capital Mngmt holds 126,795 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,917 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 315,985 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 14,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). State Street holds 0.01% or 1.46 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 314,173 shares. Signaturefd has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 384 shares. The New York-based Secor Advisors Lp has invested 0.28% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 113,023 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 25,324 were reported by First Republic Inv Management Inc. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi invested in 0.26% or 18,060 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Reporting and Analytics Portal for the Calix Remote Monitoring Service Makes it Easier Than Ever to Cut Issue Resolution Times by Up to 50 Percent – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Continuous Innovation on Calix AXOS Places the Subscriber First for Service Providers – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix to Post Second Quarter 2019 Stockholder Letter with Results on July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix Launches Connect America Fund Performance Testing Solution for the Calix Smart Home Platform Leveraging Speedtest® by Ookla® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.