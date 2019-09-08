Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Thor Inds Com (THO) Stake by $417,260 as Shares Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Sunbelt Securities Upped Holding by $305,802

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares to 98,196 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,904 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.