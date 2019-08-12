Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased by $315,819; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While De Burlo Group Raised by $6.02 Million Its Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 22,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 3,261 shares to 45,294 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3,412 shares. Compton Management Inc Ri invested in 10,360 shares or 0.86% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Ltd holds 3.09% or 124,772 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 21,550 shares. 590,400 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Insur. Kwmg Llc reported 13,222 shares. Gam Ag has 19,548 shares. Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 613 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 8,000 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 9,676 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 59,026 shares. Old Point Tru And Financial N A invested in 0.21% or 2,127 shares. Madrona Fin Lc has 1,503 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Lc has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.37B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Mgmt has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bristol John W & Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 250,153 shares. Davis R M holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,566 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.05% or 957 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 11,800 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Llc accumulated 2,993 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Polen Management Ltd Llc holds 6.23% or 4.48 million shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors holds 0.14% or 53,894 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Personal Advisors Corp invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comerica Bank invested in 128,945 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).