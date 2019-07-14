Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish The Progressive (PGR) Last Week

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) stake by 79.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 11,441 shares as Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS)’s stock rose 21.49%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 25,762 shares with $755,000 value, up from 14,321 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc Com now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 223,589 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Janney Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Initiate

13/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81 New Target: $86 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 292 shares valued at $19,663 was bought by Snyder Barbara R. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. $783,240 worth of stock was sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M worth of stock or 45,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,106 were accumulated by Cibc. Bristol John W Co Inc invested 2.78% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bartlett And Communications Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14 shares. Weiss Asset L P accumulated 2,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 11,609 shares. Korea Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 797,096 shares. Mitchell Cap has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bp Plc has 0.39% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,537 shares. 29,209 are owned by Kames Public Ltd Com. 26,710 are held by Dakota Wealth. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,712 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,114 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 20,227 shares.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.28 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

