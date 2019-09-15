Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Upped Its Visa (V) Position by $305,691; Stock Rose; Appleton Partners Holds Stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, up from 37,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 45,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

