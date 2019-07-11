Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake By $7.09 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 98.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 19,386 shares with $167,000 value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $735.13 million valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 83,443 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2058.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc acquired 37,115 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 38,918 shares with $7.47 million value, up from 1,803 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $234.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 12,308 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 36,900 shares. Renaissance Llc invested in 0.02% or 2.13M shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 17,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bankshares And reported 269 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 22,342 shares. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership has 42,388 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 52,030 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 55,619 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 13,710 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 17,393 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 13,401 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 7,861 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by JMP Securities.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,137 activity. Bernard John L also bought $150,137 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,029 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argent Tru holds 1.23% or 61,439 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 2.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 88,053 shares. 515,343 are held by Blair William And Il. California-based United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,838 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,900 shares. Fiduciary reported 1.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 19,128 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company reported 25,518 shares. Blue Chip stated it has 51,979 shares. Mathes Com Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1,050 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

