Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Valuation Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Holding in Lear (LEA) by $413,100 as Stock Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,585 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 22,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 247,759 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 3.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Ltd Com holds 142,801 shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.36 million shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Farmers Tru has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,202 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Prns Inc has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 589 shares. North American Corp owns 106,405 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Gp has invested 0.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Telemus Llc holds 0.04% or 9,158 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% or 7,749 shares. Thompson Investment Management reported 1.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.16M shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 1.58% or 31,727 shares in its portfolio.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,588 shares to 45,038 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.78 million for 8.06 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

