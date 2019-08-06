Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed By $3.96 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Aqr Capital Management Has Upped Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake By $559,943

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 97.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,348 shares with $112,000 value, down from 86,585 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $73.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 7.62 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 4,409 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 78,450 shares with $9.97M value, up from 74,041 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $8.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.47. About 220,862 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Samlyn Capital Lc has 0.41% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Company reported 30,801 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Avalon Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 2.04% or 4.64 million shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management LP invested in 60,500 shares. Moreover, Decatur Cap Inc has 1.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 0.05% or 12,880 shares. Cwm Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 147,429 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 17,397 were accumulated by Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt. Argent Com owns 66,501 shares. 433 were reported by Architects Inc. Ckw invested in 2,200 shares. Meritage Mngmt owns 61,638 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.42M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar owns 5,069 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 62,147 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 134,799 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 8,979 shares. Df Dent Inc has invested 0.14% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.12% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Shine Investment Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 253 shares. Jennison Associates, New York-based fund reported 361,556 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 3,993 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Com has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.19% or 9,842 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.15M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 17,571 shares. Citigroup reported 26,400 shares stake. De Burlo Group Inc Incorporated invested in 9,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

